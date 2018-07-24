Iowa surpasses 250,000 newly registered voters since January 2015

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that more than 250,000 Iowans have registered to vote since January 1, 2015.

Iowa is one of the top six states in the nation for voter registration and voter participation. Along with online voter registration, Secretary Pate implemented the Safe at Home address confidentiality program so survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse can register to vote and cast their ballot without their address becoming public record.

Iowans can also now provide proof of residency documents in an electronic format, such as on a smartphone. Other innovations include the #VoterReady initiative, the ‘Helping Veterans and Iowans with Disabilities Vote’ outreach effort, the #BeAVoter partnership with the Iowa League of Heroes, and the statewide College Voter Engagement Drive.