Iowa ticket misses $560M jackpot by one number

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket came within one number from having their lives changed forever.

The ticket purchased at a Hy-Vee grocery store on Highway 151 in Marion, Iowa matched the Powerball plus four of the five winning numbers.

That one missed number means the owner will not get half of the massive $560 million dollar jackpot – and gets $50,000 instead.

Only one ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers, making it the second-largest jackpot for a single winning ticket in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers are 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 with the Powerball being 26.

It could have been a heartbreaking experience if the owner of the Iowa ticket was watching Saturday night’s drawing live as each winning number was shown one-by-one.

The ticket matches each of the first four numbers before missing only the fifth.