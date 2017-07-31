Iowa offers tax-free shopping this Friday/Saturday

Thousands of shoppers looking to save on back-to-school shopping will hit the stores this weekend.

The two-day tax holiday targets back-to-school shopping – even though many school essentials like backpacks and crayons are not tax-exempt.

Most apparel priced less than $100 will be exempt from state and local sales taxes in Iowa on Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5.

The state sales tax rate in Iowa is 6 percent.

Included in the holiday will be any article of clothing “intended to be worn on or about the human body,” according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Exempt items include socks, underwear, bras, baby clothes, receiving blankets, diapers, suits, swim suits, and trunks.

Items that are specifically not included: watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates.

Also excluded will be any special clothing or footwear “designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear,” the Iowa Department of Revenue said.