Iowa toddler recovering after shooting himself with dad's gun

A toddler is recovering in an Iowa hospital after he accidentally shot himself with his father's gun.

Police were called out to a hotel Sunday morning where they found the 2-year-old injured.

Officers say the boy's family was staying at the hotel and his father left a handgun in some luggage.

The boy got a hold of the gun and before family members could react, the weapon discharged.

Police say the father had a valid permit to carry the handgun. But officials say it's important to keep the handgun secure. And a gun manager says that goes double with toddlers.

"Everyone's seen across the country tragedies that have happened when children have gotten a hold of weapons and it's a great reminder that it only takes a split second for tragedy to happen and to please remind people to lock up those weapons," Clive Police Dept. Chief Michael Venema said.

"Especially a two-year-old," Rangemasters General Manager Royal Nahno-Kerchee said. "Because they get really touchy and they want to feel things and 'hey what does this do?' They can't talk to you or whatever but they're still they got their hands working."

The toddler's condition is improving, and he is expected to be released from the hospital soon. Local police continue their investigation to determine if charges will be filed.