Iowa ranks #1 nationwide with most structurally deficient bridges

A new study by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association ranks Iowa number one on the list nationwide with the most structurally deficient bridges. According to the study, Iowa has 24,215 bridges. More than 20 percent were classified as structurally deficient, meaning the bridges are in "poor" or "worse" condition.

The ARTBA reports the Centennial Bridge is the most structurally deficient bridge in the state, followed by I-280 over Mississippi River & Road. According to the study, the Centennial Bridge was built in 1940 and has on average 32,300 crossings each day.

Illinois ranks number 5 on the list nationwide.

