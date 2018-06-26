Iowa transparency lawyer resigning after short, rocky tenure

The lawyer for the Iowa Public Information Board has resigned after a brief but rocky tenure, during which he angered open government advocates in one significant case.

Board legal counsel Travis Starr is departing Tuesday after less than six months in his position.

The board helps interpret Iowa's open records and meetings laws and resolves complaints about alleged violations. Its opinions can set precedents for the public's ability to access information and what governments must do to comply.

Open government advocates protested Starr's draft opinion in May that found agencies could keep secret the private email addresses that board members use for official business.

The board declined to adopt the opinion, and director Margaret Johnson later substituted it with her own that suggested those addresses should be public records.

Johnson says Starr was "surprised by the level of vitriol" he faced from the public.