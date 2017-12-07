Iowa trooper: Clear your vehicle's windows and watch out for frost on bridges

A tweet by Iowa State Trooper Dan Loussaert reminds drivers to be safe as temperatures drop below freezing in the QCA.

In the message tweeted Thursday morning, December 7, Loussaert reminds motorists to clear their windows and watch out for slick bridges.

Make sure ur windows r clear this morning & watch out for possible frost on the bridges👍 #ILoveMyGarage pic.twitter.com/9OXAlCzsJF — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) December 7, 2017

We asked Trooper Lousart if there is law associated with keeping your car's windows clear of snow and frost. He says yes.

"Yes it falls under the tinted window law, they must be clear on windshield and front side windows"

