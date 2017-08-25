Iowa troops deploy for duty to the Middle East

A send-off is scheduled Friday for 35 Iowa National Guardsmen based in Waterloo. The troops make up Detachment 1, Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion.

After the August 25 ceremony, they'll train at Fort Hood, Texas where they'll find out where they'll be stationed as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

KWQC's sister station KCRG discussed the send off with Col. Greg Hapgood on Friday before the ceremony.

The battalion provides aerial medical evacuations via UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, supplying medical service and support for patients en route to combat support hospitals.

The unit was created in 2005 and is comprised of the former Troops D, E and F of 1st Squadron, 113th cavalry, all of Waterloo. The unit was first deployed back in 2012 to help support the War on Terrorism. They completed their duties in Afghanistan and returned to the US in 2013.

