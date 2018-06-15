Iowa unemployment rate dips to 2.7 percent, 3rd lowest in U.S.

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.7 percent in May, giving the state the nation's third-lowest rate.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the unemployment rate was down from 2.8 percent in April as the number of unemployed Iowans fell from about 47,000 to 46,000.

Iowa's rate was behind only Hawaii's 2 percent rate and the 2.6 percent rate in North Dakota. New Hampshire also had a 2.7 percent rate in May.

The national unemployment rate in May was 3.8 percent.

