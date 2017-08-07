Iowa voter data accidentally sent in e-mail

Cedar Rapids, IOWA (AP) The Linn County, Iowa auditor says the last four digits from thousands of voters' social security numbers accidentally have been e-mailed to four e-mail addresses.
Auditor Joel Miller blamed a computer error by a worker fulfilling a legal request for voter data from the Linn County Republican Party.
The mistake occurred Friday morning.
Miller says his staff has reached people at three of four e-mail addresses.
They told his staffers that the e-mails have been deleted.
He says the fourth address could be that of an inactive e-mail account.
The state secretary of state's office has been notified.