Iowa voter data accidentally sent in e-mail

The Linn County, Iowa auditor says the last four digits from thousands of voters' social security numbers accidentally have been e-mailed to four e-mail addresses.

Auditor Joel Miller blamed a computer error by a worker fulfilling a legal request for voter data from the Linn County Republican Party.

The mistake occurred Friday morning.

Miller says his staff has reached people at three of four e-mail addresses.

They told his staffers that the e-mails have been deleted.

He says the fourth address could be that of an inactive e-mail account.

The state secretary of state's office has been notified.