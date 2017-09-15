Iowa woman charged after boy, 10, tried selling marijuana at school

Police arrested a ten-year-old boy on Monday after they say he tried to sell marijuana to a classmate.

After the incident at Washington School in Red Oak, police as part of their investigation then searched a nearby home on West Valley Street.

Erin E. Bartles, 34, of Red Oak was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a marijuana.

Police say before the incident occurred the boy learned where Bartles had some marijuana hidden and took it.

Bartles’ bond was set at $1,000, and the boy was handed over to juvenile authorities.