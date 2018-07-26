Iowa woman clocked at 142 MPH after getting 92 MPH ticket

Most of us are on our best driving behavior right after getting a speeding ticket.

But an Iowa woman is accused of doing anything but at 1 a.m. last Saturday.

Chaunt’l Wilson, 31, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was driving a 2018 yellow Ford Mustang on I-80 when she was pulled over for driving 92 MPH in a 75 MPH zone.

A sheriff’s report states that when Wilson drove away after getting the ticket “deputies observed Ms. Wilson was traveling 142 miles per hour.”

The report says Wilson refused to stop when deputies tried to pull her over again, and police pursuit then began.

Wilson eventually pulled over and this time was arrested for willful reckless driving.

Deputies say they found marijuana in the vehicle and more charges may be coming.