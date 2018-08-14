Iowa woman decorates damaged trees

A woman has launched an initiative aimed at beautifying trees damaged by a tornado that ripped through Marshalltown in central Iowa.

The Times-Republican reports that Linda Harvey has chosen eight trees around town to decorate. Harvey says the trees aren't slated for removal by the city, and she hopes the decorations will remain up for as long as the public wishes.

Harvey has spent years as an educator and also worked as an artist for Disney, Nickelodeon and Coca-Cola. She's including repurposed fabrics like knitted afghans, crocheted blankets, old sweaters and sequined clothing in the tree designs.

After the first tree is completed, a public meeting will be held September 8 at the Marshalltown Public Library that'll aim to find more volunteers who want to help expand the concept.