A 27-year-old woman has died after a rollover crash on an ATV in eastern Iowa over the weekend.

The crash happened early Sunday on Leisure Lake Road between Rock Drive and Leisure Drive. According to the accident report, Sarah Bennett of Bernard, Iowa was a passenger on the ATV. It left the roadway, rolled over and struck a tree. Bennett was thrown from the ATV.

The 28-year-old man who was driving the ATV was also ejected.