Iowa woman fights for research funding in Washington D.C.

Her son died of a rare disease and now an Iowa woman is fighting in Washing, D.C. to keep hope alive for a cure. Tax reform could leave a federal incentive for rare drug development on life support.

"Even when he was having a bad day, he would still always find a way to make me laugh," said Sharon Ponce. Her son Cody lost his battle with a rare disease, but she's still fighting for a cure while others still have time.

"I feel that I need to advocate on their behalf and be their voice," said Ponce.

Cody died from complications of fibrosing mediastinitis - a rare disorder that affects the areas between the lungs.

"Pretty much his heart gave out."

Like many rare diseases, there's no cure yet. With relatively few people being affected, the federal government currently offers substantial tax breaks for companies that develop drugs.

"Is any cost worth a person's life?"

House lawmakers voted to cut it though, as part of tax reform and the Senate is considering scaling it back.

"I don't think that that should be considered the concern."

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa says one of the tax credit's original authors, fellow Republican Orin Hatch of Utah, assured him the change won't be problematic.

Jamie Love, the Director of Knowledge Ecology International says the credit is flawed.

"What you see with the tax bill though is kind of ham-fisted," said Love.

Love also says the change will slow innovation, even if it doesn't drive costs higher for patients. He says tax reform shouldn't eliminate the credit, but it should be tweaked.

Love argues the American public should know which companies get a credit, get an affordability guarantee, and shouldn't have to pay-out when a drug is already profitable when used for a more common purpose.

"It's just become people feeding at the trough," He added.

Folks like Sharon Ponce say they're open to tweaks, but that's not what's currently on the tax reform table.

KWQC told you about Cody and his family last year during our investigation into the impact of a fungus called Histoplasmosis. It's a fungus found in Midwestern soil. Most people have immune systems that can kill off an infection.

A Senate vote on the whole package is expected later this week.