A Des Moines woman charged with murder is seeking a judge's approval to use a "stand your ground" defense despite the law taking effect nearly two months after she allegedly shot and killed her stepfather.

The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2tYvny4 ) reports defense attorney Montgomery Brown argues the law should apply because 29-year-old Sera Alexander's case will go to trial after the law took effect July 1.

The law says a person doesn't have to retreat before using deadly force if they think their life is being threatened.

Assistant Polk County Attorney Kevin Hathaway says prosecutors believe they have enough evidence to prove a first-degree murder case against Alexander even if the law applies.

District Court Judge Robert Blink has asked attorneys to write additional briefs before making a final decision.