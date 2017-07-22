Iowa woman meets Danish man she saved with a bone marrow transplant

Six years ago a Cedar Rapids woman saved the life of a man from Denmark, and just this week they met for the first time.

At long last - Jonas Staal and Rachel Kruse met for the first time at the airport after years of waiting.

"It almost feels like you're family even before you meet them. You feel like you have a long lost relative" said bone marrow donor Rachel Kruse.

She joined the Marrow Registry in 2005 at an event for Deven Strief, who needed a marrow donor.

"It's truly amazing. One time, someone had described the National Marrow Program as a lottery of the selfless kind where you play but someone else could potentially win and what they win is their life" said Mollie Strief, Deven's mother.

Deven won his life thanks to a match in Massachusetts. While Jonas won his life thanks to Rachel back in 2011.

"I wouldn't have survived the chemo if they had kept giving it to me so it was about that time when I got a call from the hospital to say they found a match," said Jonas Staal of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Finding a match is so difficult. Of every 540 people who join the registry, only one will be matched to a patient and asked to donate. So when Rachel got the call, she didn't hesitate.

"You almost forget over that many years, you almost forget you signed up but then it was like of course, there's no question," said Kruse.

And Jonas began the road to recovery from leukemia.

"You've just been told that you're probably going to survive this and the prognosis was pretty dark and grim before that so it's pretty indescribable," said Staal.

Small sacrifice - life-saving effect.

