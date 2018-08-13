Iowa woman searches for missing dog in Wisconsin

An Iowa woman is searching for her dog in the Middleton area after it escaped from a dog sitter on August 3rd. The woman and dog were in Madison to support her husband, who passed away on the 5th.

Sarah Tiger is looking for Hope, her German Shepherd-Beagle mix. Tiger and Hope were in Madison for her husband, Jack, who needed to be at UW Hospital for a liver transplant.

"He was put in the ICU on the 30th," said Tiger.

Knowing his health was deteriorating, Tiger brought Hope to see her husband.

"He recognized Hope," she said. "His last words were 'my Hopey Hope.'"

Jack passed away two days after Hope went missing.

"I need her back," Tiger said. "I need that link to my husband back."

Tiger has been searching the Middleton area near Tomahawk Court and Century Avenue, near where the dog escaped. She has been handing out flyers and putting out signs with the hope that someone will see Hope. Alongside her the whole time has been Cassandra Holmes, one of Jack's nurses at the hospital.

"Hope means Jack to Sarah," Holmes said. "She needs that. He would have wanted her to find Hope."

While putting up signs along Century Avenue Sunday afternoon, Tiger received a call of a reported sighting of Hope near Mendota Park. When Tiger and Holmes searched the park, they caught a glimpse of Hope as she ran through the park and into the woods.

"She did respond to my whistle, and she did look at me when I called her name," Tiger said. "Now we need just another sighting. But I know she's alive."

Tiger has been in contact with the Humane Society and Lost Dogs of Wisconsin. Lost Dogs of Wisconsin said that lost dogs are often afraid and go into "survival mode," and are likely hiding during the day. If you see a missing animal, Lost Dogs said you should not attempt to chase them or yell after them, but instead contact their owner and report sightings.

Sarah Tiger can be contacted at 712.571.9734.

