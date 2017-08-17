Iowa woman who tried to vote twice for Trump gets probation

District court Judge Robert Hanson said in a sentencing order posted Tuesday that the felony election misconduct conviction will be expunged from Terri Lynn Rote's record once she completes probation and pays the fine.



Rote, who is 56, pleaded guilty last month.



Rote, a Trump supporter, was arrested Oct. 21 after showing up at a Des Moines early voting site to cast a second ballot for Trump in the Nov. 8 election. She told police she believed Trump's claims that the election was rigged and she feared her first ballot would be changed to a vote for Hillary Clinton.