IowaWORKS opens a new center in Pella to help workers affected by storms

Iowa Workforce Development announced a temporary IowaWORKS Center has opened in Pella and the IowaWORKS Center in Marshalltown will add additional staff.

The IowaWorks Center in Marshalltown, located at 3405 S. Center Street, did not sustain storm damage. It remains open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday it's open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The temporary office at The Well Resource Center, 419 E. Oskaloosa Street in Pella is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents and businesses in Pella, Marshalltown and Bondurant," Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said. "We know this is a challenging time for these communities. Our IowaWORKS staff is available to work with business leaders and employees whose jobs may be displaced because of the storms. We appreciate The Well providing temporary office space so we can quickly have a physical presence in Pella."

To contact The Well Resource Center call 641-621-0164.