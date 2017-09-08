Iowan grain storage facility fined after worker's death

An eastern Iowa grain storage facility has been fined $4,000 following the death of a worker in May.

The Courier reports that the Iowa Occupational Health and Safety Administration cited the Viafield co-op facility in Winthrop for a serious violation, saying employees weren't properly trained in safety procedures for clearing jammed spouts.



OSHA officials say the company paid the penalty and has taken corrective measures.



The fine came after 74-year-old James "Jim" Schweitzer was buried while moving soybeans in a grain cart on May 16.



Investigators concluded Schweitzer became trapped when he attempted to clear a jam using a metal rod.