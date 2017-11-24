Iowan listed in Forbes' '30 Under 30'

Forbes has released their 2018 edition of the '30 Under 30' and an Iowan has made the list.

Brad McDonald, a Cofounder of Agroy, made the list in the Retail & E-commerce industry category.

Agroy is a company that allows farmers to buy fertilizer, seed and more online.

The company has updated an age-old co-op buying model in agriculture.

McDonald is 29 and lives in Ryan. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Science at the University of Notre Dame.

The Forbes list features 600 people in 20 different industries.

You can read all of the biographies on Forbes' website.