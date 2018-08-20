Iowan survivor of abuse calls on Pope to do more to help victims

A survivor of sexual abuse says he thinks a recent letter from the Pope addressing the findings of a grand jury report in Pennsylvania doesn't go far enough. The Pope sent that letter on Monday to address new allegations of sexual abuse by church clergy in the United States.

Last week the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office released a grand jury report on that issue. It claimed 300 Catholic priests in that state sexually abused more than a thousand children over a 70 year period.

"He has done mostly the same things that previous popes have done, which is issue public statements when something came up," said Bill LaHay, a abuse survivor who lives in Des Moines.

LaHay says he was sexually abused as a child by a pastor working for the Diocese of Los Angeles. The Pope's letter calls what took place in this latest revelation, an "abuse of power and of conscience" that require condemnation. Pope Francis went on in the letter to call for, "supporting all the judicial measures that may be necessary."

LaHay tells TV9 he thinks the Pope's call for supporting judicial measures is a step in the right direction but its a move he also believes is long overdue and must be followed up with action.

TV9 reached out to the both the Archdiocese of Davenport and Dubuque for comment on the Pope's letter. Neither are addressing it directly at this time, but both did send us statements they've issued on the grand jury report. Davenport's Bishop called those findings "horrendous and inexcusable". Dubuque's said he was "overwhelmed, disheartened, ashamed” by the news.