Iowan wins Powerball prize

Iowa Lottery officials say someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Avoca has won a $1 million prize.

Avoca is a city just off I-80 in Pottawattamie County. It's a small community of about 1,500 in the western part of Iowa.

The ticket purchased at Wings America Travel Centre matched the first five numbers drawn Wednesday but missed on the Powerball number.

No one won the jackpot Wednesday, so it's expected to grow to an estimated $356 million for Saturday's drawing. That's $224 million for the lump sum option.

