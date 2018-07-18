Iowans seek over $11 million in Western Union refund claims

Iowans have applied for $11.23 million in refunds as part of a national settlement with the company Western Union after wiring money to scammers.

A total of 2,139 claims came from Iowa mailing addresses.

Fraud victims could qualify for the refund if they wired money through Western Union between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017.

On January 19, 2017, a settlement was reached between the Western Union Co., Federal Trade Commission, and Department of Justice for $586 million.

Claims are still being accepted and refund amounts will depend on approved losses and verified claims.

You can report a claim by going to http://www.westernunionremission.com/ or calling 844-319-2124.