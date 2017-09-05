Iowans step up to help after Hurricane Harvey

The Red Cross in Iowa says it is overwhelmed by the generosity of Iowans who want to help with the relief effort in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

As a result of the interest from those wanting to know how they can get involved and help support the response effort, The Red Cross will be hosting Community Information Sessions in each of its four chapters across the Iowa Region this week.

You can learn more about the American Red Cross and its current disaster response, including the recovery effort in Texas that could last several months.

The Red Cross will also explain how Iowans can become a registered Red Cross volunteers to be ready to help the next time disaster strikes.