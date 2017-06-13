Iowans troubled about future of healthcare

Business owner, Mel Brown lives in Davenport and opened her hair salon in Moline over a decade ago. Brown said her goal was to do what she loved, while working flexible hours to accommodate her two kids.

"I enjoyed doing hair as a kid, never thought I'd be doing this as a career," said Brown. "As a kid I would do grandma's hair and style it and comb it, stuff like that did the same thing with mom."

Both Brown and her husband are entrepreneurs and purchase their own health insurance policies. However, the Brown family along with 72,000 Iowans are on the brink of losing coverage. Recently, many providers have opted out of the Affordable Care Act exchange. As a result, Iowa could soon be the first state to have no insurers in the exchange. Insurance Commissioner, Doug Ommen, said entrepreneurs and farmers are among the hardest hit.

"Every year rates were climbing, we saw healthy and younger individuals declining to participate so some of it has to do with the size of our market."

Brown said over the last three years she has been through several providers. Recently, she received a letter in the mail from her current provider, Aetna, that it was dropping out of the exchange too.

"It's super frustrating because you plan for certain monthly bills," Brown said. "You don't plan for your insurance company to keep charging you more and more each month or more and more each year."

A new stopgap measure aims to provide health insurance to all Iowans. Ommen said his plan reallocates federal subsidies currently used to lower costs for older participants to entice younger people into the insurance market. It also uses federal reinsurance dollars to help insurers absorb high-cost claims.The plan must be approved by federal authorities before any changes are made. As Brown continues to search for coverage, she said changes can't come soon enough.

"We should be able to have coverage and be able to have more providers in the area."