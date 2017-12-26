IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) Iowa senior and former Muscatine star Drake Kulick has gone from a little known walk-on, to being carted off the field, to finally scoring a touchdown this season for the Hawkeyes.
It's been about as wild of a ride as he could have ever imagined, and it's one he'd never change. Story in the video player.
Iowa's Kulick ready for final game as a Hawkeye
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Tue 6:39 PM, Dec 26, 2017
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) Iowa senior and former Muscatine star Drake Kulick has gone from a little known walk-on, to being carted off the field, to finally scoring a touchdown this season for the Hawkeyes.