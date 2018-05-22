Iowa's new Agriculture Secretary and local farmers talk about the issues facing agriculture

Agriculture, an important business in the Midwest and QC Cities, and there are some big issues facing farmers now. To get on top of the issues, the new Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig visited River Valley Co-Op to discuss the biggest issues facing agriculture today.

Some of those topics include the most recent Farm Bill not passing through the house, and the Trump administrations trade talks with China, that could affect crop sales such as soybeans, which would impact Iowa, heavily.

"These are issues that are very well known to folks and need to be resolved, the challenge is they need to be resolved in a way that doesn't unnecessarily harm agriculture markets in the process," said Secretary Naig. "That's the concern is if China retaliates that it would be targeted against ag products like soybeans and pork, two important things to Iowa."

But the problems don't stop there, local farmers are also frustrated with the issues facing agriculture. Hans Schnekloth, a farmer from Eldridge, IA says the amount of farmers there are now compared to when he started farming 10 years ago is noticeably different.

"It's a growing industry but all of us are just growing as individuals so it's not necessarily bringing in more people, if you not exposed to it at a young age, it's not something that's not really on the radar," he said.

Agriculture represents about a third of the states total economy and about 1 in 5 jobs across the states. Secretary Naig, says one way to grow the industry is growing their exposure.

"So looking at strategies to make sure we're connecting earlier with students in high schools, for instance, to let them know about the opportunities in their communities," Naig said.

With these issues at the forefront of the ag industry, farmers and officials believe agriculture is a driving force of our economy. "When agriculture is thriving everybody benefits when ag's having tough times, it impacts everybody," Naig said.

