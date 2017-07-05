Iowa's new texting and driving bill is in full swing, state troopers say it's a law that will help save lives

Texting and driving will now get you pulled over in Iowa and Illinois. As of July 1st, police in Iowa can pull you over specifically for texting while at the wheel.

If officers see you using handheld devices to text, play games, or use social media behind the wheel you will be pulled over.

State troopers say the difference between the two state laws, is drivers in Iowa can still hold their phone to talk while driving, while they say it's less hazardous then texting, they also say the leading cause of crashes in Iowa, is distracted driving.

"We've developed a bad habit as a society of using our phones while we're driving and as the technology progressed the habit has grown worse and worse and now we just have to deal with it cause it's killing people," said Iowa State Trooper Dan Laussaert.

Trooper Dan says spotting texting offenders on the road is similar to how they spot a drunk driver, from wandering of the lanes, changing the speeds, going fast to going slow etc.

Trooper Dan also says the limited cell phone usage, will save lives.

"In Iowa, we have over 100 car crashes every day and on average we have one person dying every day in one of those crashes," he said.

State troopers say they do plan on having unmarked cars in the near future, another option they believe will decrease the number of offenders. Anyone caught texting and driving in Iowa, the first offense can cost up to $110 dollars.

