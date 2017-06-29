Iowa’s new texting while driving law starts Saturday

It will be much easier in Iowa to get caught texting and driving – and more expensive – starting Saturday.

Iowa’s new distracted driving law starting July 1 makes texting and driving a primary offense, meaning motorists can be pulled over on suspicion of that alone even if they are doing nothing else wrong.

The fine jumps from $30 to $100.50 and the offense will appear on the driver’s record.

The new law, in tandem with other new legislation, means a driver causing the death of another person while using a phone can face reckless driving charges carrying up to 10 years in prison.

In cases of serious injury or death, investigators will have the power to subpoena the driver’s phone records to prove they were using their phone at the time of the accident.

Under the new law, a motorist cannot text, use apps like Facebook, browse the web or play electronic games, however, drivers can still use hand-held devices to make calls or check GPS directions.

The law does not forbid distractions caused by children, car radios, or eating while driving.