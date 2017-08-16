Iowa's only marketplace insurer re-files for higher rates

With uncertainty over government subsidies, the only Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance provider in Iowa is asking to raise rates even higher. Medica says it has re-filed its rates with state insurance regulators for individual health insurance coverage by 56.7 percent.

In a news release, Medica says the new rates only impact silver level plans. Previously, Medica filed 2018 rates with an average 43.5 percent increase over 2017. Final rates are subject to approval from the state insurance division.

Medica says more than 24,500 Iowans receive assistance to reduce deductibles, co-payments, and/or out-of-pocket limits through the government.

It is the last health care insurance provider in Iowa under the Affordable Care Act. Other companies dropped out.