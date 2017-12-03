Iowa's wave tradition in the running for 'Best Sporting Moment' award

The University of Iowa wave tradition has already notched a sports spirit award from Disney.

Now, the tradition is in the running for the "Best Sporting Moment of the Year" award by Laureus.

The wave is up against a few sporting moments, including a man who crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a stand-up paddle board.

the Kinnick Wave.

The nonprofit organization is based in London and holds sports awards each year.

According to their Facebook Page, Laureus is made up of three very important parts.

At the heart of Laureus is the Sport for Good Foundation, which works all year round giving young people from troubled backgrounds access to sport. Supporting the Foundation's work is the Laureus World Sports Academy and the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Together, these three parts celebrate everything great about sport and the incredible power it has to make the world a better place.