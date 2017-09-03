Iraq War veteran receives keys to new home

Sunday at the QC Festival of Praise featured the Christian rock singer Crowder as the headlining act.

But before he took the stage, Sgt. Angel Camacho received a special gift.

"It means a lot to us," Camacho says.

After serving for 13 months in Iraq, Camacho returned home suffering from PTSD and needing the aid of a service dog. His wife quit her job in order to help her husband adjust.

At the concert, the Military Warriors Support Foundation gifted the Camacho family with keys to a new, mortgage free home.

"I can't even describe how wonderful it makes you feel because you see their lives change right in front of your eyes," says Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco, who works with the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Lt. General Sisco says the foundation has early beginnings at this very concert many years ago.

"One of the first things we did was have an event here that helped us get started so i have a special place in my heart for all the people in this area," he says with a smile.

Many veterans on site agreed there needs to be more done to aid veterans in their return to normalcy.

Wounded veteran Jay Fondren says most soldiers need to find their new normal when they return home.

"Because when you go to combat or even if you're not physically disabled, you come back with baggage and different things you struggle with," Fondren explains.

For now, Sgt. Camacho can start his adjustment to normalcy in the comforts of his own home.

"That dream came true," he says.

