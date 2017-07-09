Iraqi Prime Minister declares victory in Mosul

Iraqi security forces raised the national flag in the ruins of Mosul's old city Sunday as they claimed victory in Isis' Iraqi stronghold.

Gunfire could still be heard and thick plumes of smoke billowed over the damaged buildings.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in the city on Sunday to congratulate the armed forces for their "victory" over Islamic State after eight months of urban warfare.

Pictures released by the prime minister's office showed al-Abadi greeting officers at an airfield.

It is almost exactly three years since the ultra-hardline group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed a "caliphate" spanning Syria and Iraq from the pulpit of the medieval Grand al-Nuri mosque.

Isis now controls less than a square mile of territory in Mosul's old city but is using human shields, suicide bombers, and snipers in a fight to the death.

The battle has left large parts of Mosul in ruins, killed thousands of civilians and displaced nearly one million people.

"The commander in chief of the armed forces Haider al-Abadi arrived in the liberated city of Mosul and congratulated the heroic fighters and Iraqi people for the great victory," his office said in a statement.

