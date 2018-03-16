Irish eyes are smiling

Thirty-three in a row.

That’s a magical number for a family fromRock Island. The Hughes Clan has participated in every Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in the QCA.

That will be the case again on Saturday when dozens of family members will walk in the bi-state parade.

The family has designed a float. It honors the 259th anniversary of Guinness and the Saint James Gate. There are fifteen Hughes children in the immediate family. Dozens of other relatives will also participate in the Irish fanfare.

The matriarch of the family is Joy Hughes.She is ninety-three years young. Joy is actually Romanian. However, her “Irish Eyes” will be smiling on parade day.

The family has been awarded several trophies over the years for their parade entries. Look for them along the route as it goes from Rock Island to Davenport. The only two state Saint Patrick’s Day parade in the country. That’s no blarney!