Irma One Of The Strongest Atlantic Hurricanes Ever

On Tuesday Hurricane Irma became the strongest hurricane outside the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on record. However, it is not the strongest in the Atlantic basin ever, but it is close. Hurricane Allen back in 1980 is the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record with winds of 190MPH and in terms of pressure Hurricane Wilma in 2005 was stronger despite having the same wind speeds. Any way you look at it Irma is a dangerous storm and as of this morning pressure is continuing to lower making it even stronger.