Irma and the Quad Cities!!!!

We’ll all be watching with concern as Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful in YEARS to approach Florida, plows into the Sunshine State this weekend. And, just as the weather in the southeastern U.S. deteriorates, ours here in the QCA will only get better. Here’s why.

Hurricanes are intense areas of deep low pressure. As Mother Nature likes to keep thing in balance, as a low pressure system deepens or becomes more intense, it becomes surrounded by strengthening HIGH pressure. Lows are the systems that produce clouds, rain, and storms. Highs are where you find sunny, warming and calm weather.

The Quad Cities Area forecast right through next week calls for more of the same. That would be sunny, warm days, clear, cool nights, and no rain in sight. It’s a very typical fall pattern, in this case, promoted by Irma.

Toward the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe there might be another effect of Irma on the QC sky. To the south and east we’ll likely see the outer cloud band from her remnants. And, if you happen to be in southern Illinois you might get some rain from the system. At that point what’s left of Irma will be classified as an “extratropical” low pressure system. Of course, the still strong high over the QCA will keep our weather incredibly pleasant!

