Irma and the Quad Cities!!!! UPDATE!!!

As we talked about last week, Irma will be just another in a long list of Hurricanes that will show their remnants to the Quad Cities area! How? Well, Monday evening the outer shelf of high clouds moved into the QCA from the south and east. This could continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as well. Usually, the remnant clouds from hurricanes past are visible far on the southeast horizon. But, with Irma being so vast, the clouds have actually overtaken QC skies as of Monday evening.

In the least the clouds, although thin, COULD keep overnight lows a bit warmer as they act like a blanket and keep daytime highs a bit cooler as they shield the sun. Either way, they’ll be a presence in our sky you might want to take a look at. All the while pondering how such wispy, fragile, and thin clouds could be sprouted by the Monster that was at one point Category 5 Irma!!!

More of a long shot, in terms of affects, is rain. Rain is forecast by some weather models to move as far north as southern if not central Illinois. And, with some models placing some scattered rain as far north as NORTHERN Illinois, the fact that it would be winding around Irma’s core in a counter-clockwise direction could have it dropping southwest into west central Illinois if not southwest Iowa!

We’ll be tracking ALL of it in the First Alert Forecast Center!

