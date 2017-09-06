Hurricane Irma strands QCA family after wedding

One family from Camanche is seeking shelter while vacationing in Punta Cana as Hurricane Irma impacts a large portion of the Caribbean. Kimberly and Trevor Willis made the trip last week for their daughter's destination wedding, a trip they had planned for over a year.

"We had a marvelous turn out roughly 40 people so it was kind of hard to change plans last minute."

The couple is working with their travel agent to find a flight home, but several are cancelled due to the nature of the storm's path. Meantime, the resort they are staying at is bracing for high winds and heavy rain.

"The roofing is being latched down with ropes and the little roofing that covers the side hubs, there's a lot of activity geared toward bracing for the hurricane for sure."

Back at home, travel agent, Marie Frandsen is helping others in our area reschedule their flights. Frandsen is urging travelers to postpone their trips to prevent delays.

"If they are doing Miami, Fort Lauderdale or the southern part of Florida and they are going to travel in the next 5-10 days they need to reschedule," Frandsen said. "Either their flight is going to be cancelled or they are just going to be delayed, delayed, delayed."

Several popular airlines are offering refunds or waivers for people traveling south from September 5-12. Meantime, the Willis family is asking for support and prayers as they continue to search for a flight.

"We'll be very responsive to as many prayers as we can get while we're here."