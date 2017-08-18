Isolated Storms Possible After 5PM

Heads up if you're heading for a night on the town! A few storms will be around after 5PM tonight, especially for areas south of I-80. Areas north of I-80 will likely be dry today and tonight. More storms will be possible as the night progresses with most arriving after 10PM. There is a small chance for a strong storm with hail the primary threat. Again most storms will take at areas south of I-80 and west of the Mississippi River. Here's to hopefully getting some much needed rain in SE Iowa!