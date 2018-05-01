Israeli claims on Iran divide US, allies

The Latest on the Israel's allegations that Iran concealed a nuclear weapons program before signing a deal with world powers in 2015 (all times local):

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement on a development regarding the nuclear agreement with Iran after a call with President Trump. Photo/description: CNN

10:20 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest accusations about Iran's past nuclear activities have received a warm welcome in Washington but a far cooler reception in Europe.

The claims appear to have deepened divisions among Western allies ahead of President Donald Trump's decision on whether to withdraw from the international nuclear deal later this month.

6:45 p.m.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the International Atomic Energy Agency should quickly follow up on allegations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claims that Iranian leaders covered up a nuclear weapons program before signing a deal with world powers in 2015.

Maas told the Bild daily on Tuesday that "the IAEA must as quickly as possible get access to Israeli information and clarify if there are indeed indications of a violation of the deal."

He said that, "precisely because we cannot allow an Iranian grab for nuclear weapons," the control mechanisms of the agreement need to work well.

Maas added that "Israel's safety is at the center of German policies," and promised that Germany would thoroughly analyze the information provided by Israel.

Netanyahu provided no direct evidence that Iran has violated the 2015 deal, which it signed with the U.S., Germany, Britain, France, China and Russia.

___

3:55 p.m.

Britain's foreign minister says the alleged new evidence presented by Israel about Iranian nuclear intentions shows why the international nuclear deal with Iran must remain in place.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late on Monday released information that he said proves Iran lied about not having a nuclear weapons program in the past.

Netanyahu said he hopes the information will persuade the United States and other countries to withdraw from the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran later this month.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, however, said the presentation "underlines the importance" of keeping the deal's constraints on Iran in place.

He says the deal is not based on trust about Iran's intentions, but instead is based on verification and inspections.

Netanyahu provided no direct evidence that Iran has violated the 2015 deal.

___

3:30 p.m.

The U.N. nuclear agency says it believes that Iran had a "coordinated" nuclear weapons program in place before 2003, but found "no credible indications" of such work after 2009.

The agency issued its assessment on Tuesday, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released what he said was a "half ton" of seized documents proving that Iran has lied about its nuclear intentions.

The documents focused on Iranian activities before 2003 and did not provide any explicit evidence that Iran has violated its 2015 nuclear deal with the international community.

Tuesday's IAEA assessment, which repeated an earlier 2015 report, did not directly mention Netanyahu's claims.

But it noted that in its 2015 report, its board of governors "declared that its consideration of this issue was closed."

___

10:30 a.m.

An Israeli Cabinet minister says his country's dramatic seizure of Iran's nuclear program archive could help deter the Islamic Republic from trying to strike Israel.

Yoav Galant said on Tuesday "anyone who saw the intelligence achievement can also understand what our military capabilities are."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was a "half ton" of Iranian nuclear documents collected by Israeli intelligence, claiming it proved Iranian leaders covered up a nuclear weapons program before signing a deal with world powers in 2015.

Netanyahu's speech Monday was delivered in English and relied on his trademark use of visual aids. He claimed the material shows Iran cannot be trusted and encouraged President Donald Trump to withdraw from the deal.

Trump says the discovery vindicated his criticism of the deal.