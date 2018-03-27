Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized with fever, cough

The Israeli government says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough.

The statement released Tuesday quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests, without elaborating.

The Ynet news website said Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago. It said he would spend the night at the hospital under observation.

Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.