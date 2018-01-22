Issue at Quad City International Airport security checkpoint-UPDATED

UPDATE 10:13: Officials report the security checkpoint has reopened.

ORIGINAL: An issue at the security checkpoint at the Quad City Airport has passengers asking questions. According to airport spokesperson, Cathie Rochau, the checkpoint is under TSA control and she wasn't able to comment.

A KWQC viewer who was booked on a flight this morning tells us security was shut down completely.

According to the airport website, three United Airlines flights have been delayed. At the time of this report, the 10:03 a.m. flight was scheduled to leave at 1:18 p.m.. The other two United flights had much shorter delays.

