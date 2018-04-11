It Will Finally Feel Like Spring Today!

FINALLY! It will feel like spring today in the upper midwest. SW winds will help us reach the mid to low 60s this afternoon which is slightly above normal for this time of year. We will be dealing with partly sunny skies today and even a few showers as a warm front lifts north. Most showers will occur after 5pm.

Highs will be in the 60s/70s both Thursday and Friday making this the warmest stretch of weather in 2018 and warmest since October of last year! We will hit 70° area wide on Friday. The average first 70° day is 3/28 and last year we had the second earliest 70° day on record on 2/17.

This all comes to screeching halt on Friday as a cold front brings showers and storms to the region. Some could be strong and it would be wise to have the QC Weather for the latest on the upcoming storms and possible snow this weekend.