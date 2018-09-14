'It is just dangerous': Neighbors express concerns about Scott Co. intersection after deadly crash

Dangerous. Deadly. Concerning. They are the words people living near the area of North Brady Street and Veterans Memorial use to describe the area after two men were hit and killed by a truck Thursday night.

"The traffic is just so bad,” Holly Cunningham said. “It's not fair to anybody to walk these streets."

Cunningham has called the area near one of Scott County’s busiest intersections home for the last year. She told TV6 that in her time there she knows of eight people hit while crossing the street.

"People cut through because it is easier to get across as soon as possible,” Cunningham said.

In less than an hour at the area of the deadly crash KWQC reporter Chris Carter counted four people crossing the street, dodging cars. None of them were in the crosswalk. Cunningham was neighbor’s with the two men hit and killed Thursday night.

"When I heard the pound it was the most frightening sound,” she said. “I would never want to hear that again."

Davenport Police said the two men were hit by a truck crossing the road south of Veterans. They were not in a crosswalk. Those, like Cunningham, who call the area home said very few people actually use the crosswalk.

"It would be easier if they would have went out and crossed,” another neighbor, Gladys Govan said. “They would be alive."

Govan has lived in the area for a month and became friends with the two men killed. She said in just the short time she’s lived in the area she has been alarmed by the number of pedestrians nearly hit by a car.

"It is just dangerous. It is,” Govan said. “Especially if you're crossing the street because people don't watch what they are doing."

Thursday’s fatal accident is not the first in the area. In July of 2017, a man crossing the road in the same area was also hit and killed. TV6 talked to Davenport Police at that time about the dangers of the intersection.

"We need to definitely do some looking at that and see if we can make it pedestrian safe,” Lt. Shawn Voigts, with DPD said at the time. In the interview, Lt. Voigts said accidents in the area are fairly common.

"These roads are not safe,” Cunningham said. “It’s just difficult. You see the traffic behind me and it is pretty bad."

There is a crosswalk just a few hundred yards from the spot where the two men were killed Thursday night. People living in the area told TV6 they do not take it because it is too far or the walk light does not stay red long enough. Cunningham said that she and her neighbors plan to go to city hall to ask for another light be added in the area or for the walk light to be lit longer.

The names of the two men killed Thursday night have not been identified. TV6 reached out to Davenport Police for more information about the crash and the dangers of the intersection. We have not heard back.

