Go ahead and indulge your sweet tooth, it's National Chocolate Chip Day.

Chocolate chip cookies are credited to Ruth Graves Wakefield. The Massachusetts woman was a Toll House Inn employee in 1937.

When one day she decided to put chopped up pieces from a Nestle chocolate bar in a cookie recipe.

The chocolate chip cookies were a hit and Wakefield inked a deal with Nestle.

She gave the company her recipe and they gave her chocolate for life.

Chocolate chips were originally semi-sweet, they now come in a variety of flavors including mint, white chocolate and bittersweet.