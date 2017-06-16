It's a weather aware day in the QCA

After some much needed rain overnight the active weather is set to continue today.

Ahead of showers and storms temperatures will warm into the upper 80's and low 90's and feeling like the mid-90's. Scattered storms will develop by mid-afternoon, but the main show will be a cluster, or two, of storms that will develop to our NW and move over the area.

The time-frame on strongest storms will be between 8 PM - Midnight. Hail and high winds are possible and we have a slight risk for severe weather.

Another weather aware day is on tap for Saturday with more widespread chance for strong storms in the afternoon/evening. Hail and high winds will once again be the primary threat on Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80's and low 90's again.

Quieter weather will ensue for Father’s Day with highs only in the 70's.