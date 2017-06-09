It's going to be a packed weekend for the QCA

From Race for the Cure to Gumbo Ya-Ya, the QCA has a lot of activities in store for this weekend.

Starting early on Saturday morning, the Race for the Cure steps off in Moline. The expo opens at 6:30 and the 5K begins at 8.

Around 4,000 runners have registered. Organizers are hoping to get as many as 5,000 participants.

A reminder that KWQC is participating in the Race for the Cure. Be sure to stop by our booth! And if you plan on attending and use Snapchat, we will even have a geo-filter you can use at the event.

The annual Gumbo Ya-Ya mardi gras festival kicks-off in the district of Rock Island on Saturday as well.

The festival will be packed with jazz bands as well as Cajun and southern style food.

This year the event will just be on Saturday, with doors opening at 4 pm.

Admission is $9.

And don't forget the Quad City Juneteenth festival will be going on Saturday at the Davenport levee starting at 11 am and going until 5 pm.

The event will have food and retail vendors, history and information booths, as well as games and entertainment for families.

The Friends of MLK Inc. in Davenport will be hosting the festival for the first time.

And lastly, there's the Strawberry Festival on Sunday in Long Grove. Read more about that festival here.

