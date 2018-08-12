'It's like rehashing the day he died': Families express frustration over memorial removal at Niabi Zoo

Memories are all that Peggy and Kurtis Kennedy have of their late-son. They hold them tight to keep his memory alive.

"He had a heart of gold," Kurtis said. "If you needed help, he'd do anything to help you."

Thirty-year-old Kelley died six-years ago. The loss has been unimaginable for the family.

"Until you lose your child, it's a different loss," Kurtis said.

For the past six years, the Kennedy's have found comfort in a small memorial at Niabi Zoo and a plaque on the bench with his name.

"Heart of Gold" it read. The Kennedy's purchased it for $750 right after Kelley died. Every year since the family has returned to the bench outside the Gibbon's exhibit as a way to remember their son. The comfort the bench provided the family is now gone.

"It is like someone came up and ripped the band-aid right off and we have had to relive it all," Peggy, Kelley's mother said.

In the last 12 months, under new leadership, the zoo has removed several memorials from the park.

"A lot of them were falling apart. A lot of them were attached or in the form of trees," zoo director Lee Jackson said. "Some of which had died and had to be removed. Some of the plaques were broken, some had fallen off already."

Jackson took over the director spot about two years ago and ended a program where families could purchase memorials in the name of their loved ones. He began the process of removing the memorials 12 months ago. None of the families who had made purchases were notified. Jackson says they only had contact information for 15 of the 77 memorials throughout the park.

"We made a mistake by not reaching out to the handful of people whose contact information we had and I am very sorry for that and the hurt feelings it caused," Jackson said. "We meant no disrespect."

The zoo hoped to have a new memorial garden in place before families with memorials at the zoo started visiting this year, but Jackson says the process has taken longer than expected. The new memorial garden will be near the main entrance. Jackson says it will not feature the current plaques and memorials but will take on new life. The zoo will pay for the expense of the new memorial.

"We're not disposing of a space for a memorial at the zoo for people who invested in them a few years ago. [We're] removing them and we're doing it differently, but yes a great many of them had fallen apart so they did lose their purposefulness"

"That is our son. That is our memory," Kelley's mother Peggy said describing the pain the removal has caused. "It has rehashed the day he died."

The zoo says it saved all the old memorials and if you purchased one, you can pick it up. The new memorial will include all the names of any old memorial, but new names will not be added. They hope to have it ready by next spring's opening.